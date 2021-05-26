Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,628. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,637. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.