Wolfe Research Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $93.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

