Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Position Cut by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,456 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Wix.com worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.28.

WIX traded up $5.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,266. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.89. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $195.61 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.