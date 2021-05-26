Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago has been riding on the strength of its acquisitions. Notable buyouts including Grand Design and Chris-Craft has bolstered Winnebago's footprint in the outdoor lifestyle market. Newmar buyout has further boosted the firm's portfolio. The company's increasing free cash flow and strengthening balance sheet enables it to consistently enhance shareholder value. However, recreational vehicles (RVs) components are likely to get impacted by tariffs woes in China, which would significantly raise prices for Winnebago. Also, rising operating costs are a cause of concern and may drive down the company’s bottom line in near future. Moreover, the difference between the resold vehicle price and repurchase cost escalates Winnebago's expenses. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance right at the moment.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.47.

WGO stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

