William Blair Comments on Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a report released on Monday, May 24th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

