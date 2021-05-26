WHALE (WHALE) Market Cap Hits $68.40 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, WHALE has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $12.10 or 0.00031244 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $68.40 million and approximately $336,038.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.75 or 0.00353071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00188418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00845846 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032721 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,652,357 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

