Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of WEF opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$806.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.55. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

WEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.78.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.