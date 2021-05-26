Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of WEF opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$806.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.55. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.
In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.