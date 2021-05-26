Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 2.58. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

