West Coast Financial LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $212.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.57. The company has a market capitalization of $185.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.78 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

