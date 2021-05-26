WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. 674,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,593,832. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

