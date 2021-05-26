WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 14,198 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,198 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 41,823 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 84.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.13 million, a PE ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAND. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

