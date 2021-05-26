WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 13,549 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the quarter. The AES makes up 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AES traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 73,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

