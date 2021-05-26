WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 13,302 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,302 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 305,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,104,310. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

