Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

HOWL opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm bought 125,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,012,144.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.