Wells Fargo & Company Raises Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target to $245.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

NDSN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $216.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordson has a 52-week low of $174.59 and a 52-week high of $223.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.56 and a 200 day moving average of $199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,162,000 after buying an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

