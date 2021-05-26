Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,470 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.21. 226,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,455,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.