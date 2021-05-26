Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.
CI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.
Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $259.60 on Monday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.27 and its 200-day moving average is $226.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
