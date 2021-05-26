Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $259.60 on Monday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.27 and its 200-day moving average is $226.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

