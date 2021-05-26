Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jamf (JAMF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jamf (BATS: JAMF) recently:

5/24/2021 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Jamf had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

5/12/2021 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Jamf was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

5/12/2021 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

5/5/2021 – Jamf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

4/28/2021 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

JAMF opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 37,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,473,292.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,901 shares in the company, valued at $6,150,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 373,972 shares of company stock worth $12,772,742 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Jamf during the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,625,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,112,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

