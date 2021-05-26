Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Home Depot (HD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) in the last few weeks:
- 5/25/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $377.00 to $386.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $319.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $295.00 to $317.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $374.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – The Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $377.00 to $386.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $295.00 to $317.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $374.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $360.00.
- 5/4/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $288.00 to $375.00.
- 4/26/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – The Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/14/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NYSE HD traded up $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $344.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.
The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
Read More: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.