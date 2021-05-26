Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Home Depot (HD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $377.00 to $386.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $319.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $295.00 to $317.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $374.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $360.00.

4/26/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE HD traded up $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $344.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

