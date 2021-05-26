Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ICL Group (ICL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ICL Group (NYSE: ICL):

5/17/2021 – ICL Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – ICL Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – ICL Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – ICL Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – ICL Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Shares of ICL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,970. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in ICL Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,266,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 368,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

