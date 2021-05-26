Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ):

5/24/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

5/9/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

5/7/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/21/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $176.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $177.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $182.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

