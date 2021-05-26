Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Domtar (UFS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Domtar (NYSE: UFS):

5/21/2021 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Domtar reported a year-over-year decline in first-quarter 2021 revenues due to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe winter weather. However, the company reported adjusted earnings per share in contrast to the prior-year quarter’s loss. While earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues beat the same. It expects strong second half results driven by price hikes and strong volume in paper and pulp. The pulp business is gaining on high demand for softwood and fluff pulp triggered by strong requirement in tissue and towel. Demand in paper business will pick up as schools and offices open. Domtar’s efforts to lower costs and maximize productivity will help negate the impact of higher input and maintenance costs. Further, the company’s focus on repurposing and converting assets will contribute to earnings.”

5/18/2021 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $49.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $53.00.

4/7/2021 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE UFS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.15. 12,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 19.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 410.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Domtar by 939.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 81,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 73,917 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

