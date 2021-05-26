Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Booking (BKNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG):

5/12/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Booking had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

4/22/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,800.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,300.00.

3/31/2021 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $9.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,339.01. The company had a trading volume of 277,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,371.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,218.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,532.83 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 136.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

