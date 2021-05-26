WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,866. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

