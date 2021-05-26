Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report $296.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.10 million and the highest is $304.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $284.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 52,323 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 67,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 65.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,886. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

