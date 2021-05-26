Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $16.78 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

Apple stock opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average of $127.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.