Waves Enterprise Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.34 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $25.85 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

