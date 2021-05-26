Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Shares Purchased by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC grew its position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Watford makes up approximately 2.0% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC owned 0.79% of Watford worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watford by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Watford by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Watford by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 86,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 57,516 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watford by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Watford by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watford stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,101. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $694.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.26. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $36.79.

WTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

