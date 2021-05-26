Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $400.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 26,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $2,156,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.5% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

