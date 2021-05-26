Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.70 and last traded at $52.72. Approximately 88,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,937,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

