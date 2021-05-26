Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11,839.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMC stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $101.02 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

