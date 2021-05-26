Vox.Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $259,037.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for about $65.00 or 0.00167352 BTC on popular exchanges. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $750,530.23 and approximately $259,037.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vox.Finance has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00348069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00182868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.54 or 0.00812374 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00032053 BTC.

About Vox.Finance

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 17,593 coins and its circulating supply is 11,546 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance

Buying and Selling Vox.Finance

