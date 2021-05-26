Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 68,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,823. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

