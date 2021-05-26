VITE (VITE) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.45 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, VITE has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $49.45 million and $8.97 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00109382 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000231 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,014,874,157 coins and its circulating supply is 482,303,046 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

