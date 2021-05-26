Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Visteon by 16.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $3,161,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $1,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $113.53. 237,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,057. Visteon has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

