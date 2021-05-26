Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Argus

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSTO. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. 7,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 207,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

