Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
NYSE VGI opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $12.75.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
