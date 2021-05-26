Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.54. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VINP shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $765.57 million and a PE ratio of 30.64. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth $23,189,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $20,888,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $14,323,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $11,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $3,879,000.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.