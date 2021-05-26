Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.22.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,584,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 605,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 360,676 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 220,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

