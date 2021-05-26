Viii Lp Canaan Sells 12,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $62,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $68,280.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $66,360.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $44,319.90.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $73,080.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $80,040.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $43,296.72.

LOV opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.85. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Equities analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

