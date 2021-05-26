View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $8.72

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $8.31. View shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 1,260 shares traded.

VIEW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on View in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on View in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get View alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that View, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at $1,480,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at $8,140,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.