Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 107,536 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,536 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Compass Point increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.19.

NYSE FRC opened at $188.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.85. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $99.97 and a fifty-two week high of $192.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

