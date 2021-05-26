Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2,480.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 194,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Perficient worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

