Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 84.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,314 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sonos by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 391,062 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $2,859,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 92,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 44.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

