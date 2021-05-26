Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320,891 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after acquiring an additional 946,822 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,453,000 after buying an additional 366,973 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after buying an additional 372,472 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,814,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,068,000 after buying an additional 226,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,274,000 after buying an additional 92,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

TRU stock opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

