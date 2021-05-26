Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after buying an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $135,104,000. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.