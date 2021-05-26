Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,694 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bio-Techne worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $1,757,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $420.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $415.12 and a 200-day moving average of $361.59. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

