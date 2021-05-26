Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ VSAT traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,218.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

