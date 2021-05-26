ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded at Bank of America

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.
VIAC stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.
In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
