ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded at Bank of America

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

VIAC stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

