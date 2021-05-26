VerusCoin (VRSC) One Day Volume Tops $35,184.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003276 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $79.15 million and $35,184.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00352678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00187021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.53 or 0.00830531 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00031893 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,418,025 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.